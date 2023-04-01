Ajit Wadekar Birth Anniversary: Records and Top Innings by the Legendary Indian Captain

AJIT WADEKAR BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Ajit Wadekar was one of the most influential leaders the Indian cricket team has ever witnessed. Coming in an era when winning an overseas series was nothing short of a dream for India, Wadekar led the team to memorable victories against two powerhouse sides- West Indies and England- away from home.

His leadership skill might overshadow his individual career, but the Mumbai cricketer certainly ranks among the finest batters of Test cricket. He represented India in 37 Tests between 1966 and 1974. Wadekar also had the safest hands as a slip fielder and took several match-winning catches during his playing days.

Making his first-class debut in 1958-59, Ajit Wadekar needed to wait for eight years to earn his maiden national call-up. He played his first international fixture against the mighty West Indies at the Brabourne Stadium in December 1966. Wadekar aggregated 2113 Test runs including one century and 14 half-centuries. He was also the captain in India’s very first ODI appearance and scored 67 runs in the match. Under his captaincy, India clinched victories in five Test matches in West Indies while also recording consecutive series wins against England.

Ajit Wadekar breathed his last at the age of 77 on August 15 in 2018 following a prolonged illness. Today- April 1- marks his 82nd birth anniversary.

On this special occasion, let’s take a look at the top knocks of Wadekar’s career:

143 vs New Zealand (1968)

Ajit Wadekar’s only century came during a New Zealand tour in 1968. Coming to bat in his preferable No 3 position, the Southpaw played a gusty 143-run inning off 371 deliveries. Wadekar was the only Indian batter to cross the 50-run mark during India’s batting in the first innings. He also remained unbeaten at 5 in the second innings, sailing his team across the victory line. 99 vs Australia (1967)

In an all-important encounter against Australia, India was already on the back foot after the first innings at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. On a day when other Indian batters failed to negotiate the lethal Aussie bowling attack, Ajit Wadekar showed his nerve and scored 99 runs in 146 balls. His inning was decorated with 12 boundaries. India, however, endured a disappointing defeat in the match, being beaten by an inning and 4 runs. 91 vs England (1967)

India might not have been able to win this match, but Ajit Wadekar played one of the memorable knocks of his career at Headingley. After being sent off for a duck in the first innings, Wadekar gave himself time in the second innings and survived 208 balls at the crease. During his composed 91-run knock, the Southpaw smashed 16 boundaries.

