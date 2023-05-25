'Welcome to The 5/5 Club': India Legends Praise Akash Madhwal After Record-Equaling Stunning Spell in IPL Eliminator

Mumbai Indians were landed a major injury blow ahead of the start of IPL 2023 when it was announced that fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will not be available for the entire season. And then Jofra Archer managed to play in just five matches for the five-time champions before being ruled out himself.

A depleted MI though continued to fight and a new star emerged to fill the big gap left by Bumrah and Archer. The uncapped Akash Madhwal was given his IPL debut and after an average start, the 29-year-old came into his own in a vital clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad with a four-wicket haul that dented their progress in the death overs.

He wasn’t done though.

As MI advanced to the playoffs, he produced a breathtaking display, this time taking a five-wicket haul against Lucknow Super Giants in just 3.3 overs at the cost of five runs. The sensational performance helped MI crush their opponent by a massive 81 runs and book a date with defending champions Gujarat Titans in the second qualifier.

Madhwal is being inundated by congratulatory wishes with current and former India stars lauding him for a memorable show. He thus equaled former India legspinner’s record for the most economical five-wicket haul in IPL history.

Here are a few reactions

What a phenomenal win for the @mipaltan in the eliminator against @LucknowIPL! The partnership between @surya_14kumar and @CameronGreen_ was 🔝, knocking it out of the park! And the way Wadhera finished it off, simply sensational! 👌 Kudos to Madhwal for his bowling, he has… pic.twitter.com/MvKxuz5WjZ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 25, 2023

Great bowling in a high pressure game, Akash Madhwal. Welcome to the 5/5 club 👏🏾 @mipaltan @JioCinema— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) May 24, 2023

What a spell from Akash Madhwal🔥🔥🔥. Congratulations @mipaltan, great win 🙌🏾— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) May 24, 2023

Akash Madhwal 5 wickets in the eliminator after the 4 he took in the last league game which was a do or die game . Such a delight to see newcomers doing well. This is the season where many of the experience guys have had a great season and many newcomers have made a big mark.… pic.twitter.com/ofZI0yk8af— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 24, 2023

What a sensational victory for @mipaltan! 🎉 thrilling win today! 👏 Huge congratulations to the entire team, and a special shoutout to #akashmadhwal for his incredible 5-wicket haul! 💙#IPL2023 #MIvsGT pic.twitter.com/ngOhmjVBCf— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 24, 2023

What a spell 👏 💙 pic.twitter.com/gKzW1S2ar9— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) May 24, 2023

Akash madhwal what spell boy 👏— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 24, 2023

MI captain Rohit Sharma opted to bat first and the five-time champions posted a challenging 182/8 in 20 overs. After LSG got rid of MI openers cheaply, Cameron Green and Suryakumar Yadav hit back with a 66-run partnership and it appeared they will end up with a 200-plust total.

However, Naveen-ul-Haq dented their hopes with a four-wicket haul before Nehal Wadhera (23 off 12) lifted them to a total that proved more than enough.

top videos

LSG lost wickets regularly and were bowled out for 101 in 16.3 overs. The only time they looked in the contest was when Marcus Stoinis and captain Krunal Pandya were batting together.

Once Piyush Chawla accounted for Krunal in the 9th over, the innings suffered a collapse.