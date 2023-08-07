Akeal Hosein's KL Rahul-like Celebration After Hitting Winning Boundary Against India Goes Viral - WATCH

Team India suffered a second consecutive defeat at the hands of West Indies in the ongoing T20Is on Sunday. The second encounter in Guayana saw the visitors losing a thriller by 2 wickets which handed a 2-0 lead to the men in maroon in the 5-match series.

India’s decision to bat first didn’t yield positive results as they were restricted to a below-par score of 153/7 after Tilak Varma’s maiden fifty. The likes of Ishan Kishan (27), Axar Patel (14), and Hardik Pandya (24) were the other batters who scored in double digits.

West Indies’ chase of 154 began with a blow as they lost Brandon King off the very first ball of the innings and a couple of deliveries later, Johnson Charles walked back after scoring just 2 runs. But India’s blistering start, provided by Hardik Pandya, was soon nullified by Nicholas Pooran’s blazing 40-ball 67 and Windies could smell a second win on the trot.

But Pandya returned with his second spell and got the better of his counterpart Rovman Powell in the 10th over and then Mukesh Kumar removed the dangerman Pooran in the 14th. The next over saw the hosts losing three wickets for as many runs and eventually, India were back in the game.

The Men in Blue were very much in control until the 18th over after which the West Indies were required run-a-ball 12 to win the game. But instead of bowling Chahal, skipper Pandya went with Mukesh, probably saving the wrist spinner for the final over. But once again the move misfired as Alazarri Joseph managed a maximum on the second ball of the 19th over and then Akeal Hosein sealed the game with a boundary on the fifth ball.

India were devastated after losing the game despite a stunning comeback but the broadcaster’s camera focussed on Akeal who put his fingers on his ears, just like KL Rahul celebrates a century, to cherish the victory.

Some late fight from the Indian bowlers. But Windies held their nerves to make it 2-0!#INDvWIAdFreeonFanCode #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/pq4N6A35Rp— FanCode (@FanCode) August 6, 2023

The Windies spinner did the same celebration earlier in the day when he got Sanju Smason stumped out in the 12th over of the Indian innings.

The Windies have taken a 2-0 lead in the series after exposing India’s fragile batting line-up that doesn’t have the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Though the series is still very much alive, India need to bounce back before it gets too late.