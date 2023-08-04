Alex Hales Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Flamboyant batter Alex Hales announced his retirement from international cricket on Friday. Hales, who is known for his destructive batting at the top of the batting order, played a crucial role in England’s 2022 T20 World Cup Triumph. He formed a formidable opening pair with skipper Jos Buttler in the marquee tournament as he scored 212 runs in 6 matches. The T20 WC final turned out to be his last international match.

Hales posted a statement on his Instagram account to announce his retirement from international cricket.

“Just a note to announce that I have decided to retire from international cricket,” Hales wrote on his Instagram handle.

“It has been an absolute privilege to have represented my country on 156 occasions across all three formats. I’ve made some memories and some friendships to last a lifetime and I feel that now is the right time to move on,” he stated.

The Englishman made his international debut in 2011, in 11 Tests, 70 ODIs and 75 T20Is, the right-hander scored 573, 2419 and 2074 runs respectively. He scored six centuries in ODIs and one in T20I, while he had an underwhelming Test career.

It was a topsy-turvy ride for Hales in international cricket as his name was involved in a big controversy in 2019. His name was withdrawn from England’s squad ahead of 2019 ODI World Cup after he was found guilty of recreational drug use. Meanwhile, he later made his comeback when England toured Pakistan in 2022 for a seven-match bilateral T20I series.

“Throughout my time in an England shirt I’ve experienced some of the highest highs as well as some of the lowest lows. It’s been an incredible journey and I feel very content that my last game for England was winning a World Cup final,” he said.

“Throughout the ups and downs, I’ve always felt a huge amount of support from my friends, family and undoubtedly the best fans in world cricket.”

Meanwhile, Hales has confirmed that he will continue to play in county cricket and franchise league tournaments.

“I look forward to continuing to play for Notts and experiencing more franchise cricket around the world,” he added.