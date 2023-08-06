'Incredibly Special Against The Biggest Cricket Nation in World': Alex Hales Counts T20 WC Knock vs India Among His Favourite

Less than a year after playing an important role in England title winning run at the 2022 T20 World Cup, Alex Hales made a surprise decision to call time on his international career earlier this week. Hales hadn’t played T20I for England since the world cup final last year when they beat Pakistan to win their second ever title.

He had also opted out of England’s Bangladesh tour in March this year to fulfil is Pakistan Super League contract and now will be focusing on playing in T20 leagues around the world.

Among his cherished memories of England career is the dominating innings of 86 not out played against India in the semifinal of the world cup last year that propelled them to a 10-wicket win.

“To do that with Jos [Buttler] against the biggest cricket nation in the world was an incredibly special feeling," Hale told Michael Atherton on Sky Sports. “If you told me as a 16-year-old, dreaming to play for England, that you would get the chance to do it 150 times across three formats, I would have snapped your hand off for it."

Hales had lost his place in England squad after failing a second drug test in 2019 right before the ODI World Cup. An injury to Jonny Bairstow saw him making a return to the national setup after three years.

However, regular clashes with England and league commitments have forced him to take the call and with age not on his side, Hales has decided to maximise the available opportunities as a T20 freelancer.

“Being in my mid-30s now, without a central contract, it becomes difficult to play bilateral series… missing out on the franchise gigs, it becomes a financially tougher decision, the older you get. When you’re in the twilight like I am now… it just feels like the right time," said Hales.

Hales says that being on the road as a T20 freelancer isn’t an easy way out as it’s made out to be with fitness being the biggest challenge.

“Fitness can be tricky, especially when you’re going to different countries. You’re living in hotels all the time, you’re living out of a suitcase. Keeping on top of your diet can be tricky. I’m probably only with Notts maybe for six, seven weeks of the year, so you have to be very independent," he said.

Hales wondered if the IPL franchises buying teams in different leagues across the world will result in a change.

“The Indian franchises have bought quite a few franchises across different countries: maybe they’ll look after the players all year round? That will be an interesting one. But it wouldn’t surprise me if guys start looking after themselves and have their own backroom staff, like you see in tennis and golf," he said.

“Sometimes T20s have that label of being the easy way out and an easy life… When you’re playing in these tournaments, you are an overseas player. You’re expected to score runs, to perform in foreign conditions. And if you don’t, there’s a big queue of players looking to do it," he added.