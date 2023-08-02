Alice Capsey Vows to Play 'Fearless Cricket' in The Hundred, Star All-rounder 'Looking Forward' to WPL 2024

England’s 18-year-old star all-rounder Alice Capsey is still very young although she has played cricket all across the globe and has already won so much in her short yet incredibly successful career. The youngster has already won the Hundred with the Oval Invincibles and she is eyeing a chance to do the three-peat with her franchise this season.

Capsey has also played in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) and the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). She represented the Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2023 and played a key role in the franchise’ run into the final where they were narrowly beaten by Mumbai Indians.

Even though she only made her international debut in 2021, the all-rounder has since become a key figure for England women and was part of the side’s recent success against arch-rivals Australia as they claimed both the T20I and the ODI series 2-1.

During a select media interaction arranged by Sony Sports Network, Capsey revealed that she is looking to play a fearless brand of cricket in the Hundred and she also opened up about featuring in the second edition of the WPL, while also sharing some dressing room insights from the inaugural edition.

Responding to a News18 Cricketnext query, Capsey revealed her intentions for this season’s the Hundred and how she’s looking to inspire and entertain fans with her performances.

“I think it’s how I have played since growing up, when you grow up you want to be the best in the world, you want to be the best you can be. Especially me being quite competitive, I wanted to win at everything. I think that mentality goes hand in hand with the risk and reward aspect,” said Alice.

She continued, “I think especially in these franchise competitions and T20 cricket, that’s what it’s about inspiring and entertaining and from my point of view, when I’m entertaining, I’m playing that fearless brand of cricket, that’s also when I’m at my clearest.”

Capsey also shared her thoughts on the second edition of the WPL. BCCI secretary Jay Shah had recently hinted that they are planning to host the league in the home and away format during the Diwali window. When quizzed about the same, the 18-year-old said that she was looking forward to the extended competition.

“Obviously, it’ll be brilliant to travel to different places, play home and away and get that home crowd behind us which will be huge. It’ll be really exciting to see different parts of India, as a player I have only ever been to Mumbai so it’ll be nice to explore around a bit,” she said.

The Redhill-born cricketer further added, ”I’m just really looking forward to hopefully getting back there and playing in the second year as the first year was hugely exciting and hopefully it can get bigger and better.”

Looking back on the inaugural season with Delhi Capitals, Capsey said she was happy to play alongside the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues and Radha Yadav who are known to be quite animated both on and off the field.

Sharing some insights on DC’s dressing room Alice revealed, “Yeah, Jemi’s a bundle of energy she’s great to have in the dressing room. I think she manages to create brilliance on the field and that goes hand in hand with her energy and her personality.”

“She’s a great person to be around, she just keeps the energy going within the team, everyone has different roles within the team and that one just goes hand in hand with her personality along with Radha (Yadav) as well, they were brilliant the whole way through,” she concluded.

