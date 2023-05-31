'All Day Everyday 24x7': Virat Kohli Gets Down to Business in London Ahead of WTC Final

Virat Kohli got down to business at training ahead of the Indian men’s cricket team’s World Test Championship (WTC) against Australia at The Oval in London starting on June 7.

Kohli posted a photo of him on social media, with the caption: “All day everyday 24×7."

All day everyday 24×7. pic.twitter.com/ob19As24hM— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 31, 2023

Kohli had reached London with the first batch of Indian players - Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur - and began their preparations for the WTC final. Kohli posted a couple of photos from a training session on Monday as he was involved in a batting session in the nets and also was part of the fielding drills.

#TeamIndia members begin their preparations for the #WTC23 at Arundel Castle Cricket Club. pic.twitter.com/2kvGyjWNF7— BCCI (@BCCI) May 29, 2023

On Tuesday, captain Rohit Sharma joined the Indian team for the training session at the Arundel Castle Cricket Club with the Rohit travelling to London alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jaydey Unadkat.

Australia’s Josh Hazlewood, in a recent interview, has spoken highly of Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Virat Kohli. Talking about Kohli, whose wicket he will be targeting at The Oval, Hazlewood said the Indian superstar’s work ethic makes him the player that he is.

“I think it’s probably how hard he works (that stands out). His fitness first of all - and then his skill work and batting and fielding in particular.

“He is always out there (training) first and leaves last and the intensity he trains at all the time is at such a high level it drags everyone else along for the ride. That can leak on to the other players and improve them as well," Hazlewood told the ICC.

India had earlier finished runners-up in 2022 after losing the WTC final to Kane Williamson-led New Zealand by eight wickets in Southampton.

