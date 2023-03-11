All Smiles after YO-YO Test: Yuzvendra Chahal Posts Pic from Training at NCA

Yuzvendra Chahal took to social media to share a photo from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, saying that he and some of the members of TeamIdnia have completed their ‘Yo-yo Tests’.

Shivam Mavi, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Umran Malik, Deepak Hooda and Deepak Chahar, among others, can be seen in the photo.

“All smiles after YO-YO test," he captioned the image.

All smiles after YO-YO test 🏃‍♂️🌞 pic.twitter.com/5Dh1fVjdAy— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) March 11, 2023

The Indian cricketers, who are part of the one-day side, have been practising at the NCA in preparation for the three-match series aginst Australia.

Earlier, Chahal had shared a glimpse of the Holi celebrations with his teammates from inside the NCA.

Australia’s tour of India, 2022-23 – ODI series No. Date Match Venue 1 17-Mar 1st ODI Mumbai 2 19-Mar 2nd ODI Vizag 3 22-Mar 3rd ODI Chennai

India squad for ODIs vs Australia:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.

