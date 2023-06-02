'Almost Perfect Start to a Big Summer': Stuart Broad After Day 1 of Ireland Test

Stuart Broad said things could have hardly gone better for England after he helped launch their home season by taking five-wickets on Thursday’s opening day of an Ashes warm-up against Ireland at Lord’s.

The veteran seamer led the way with 5-51 as Ireland were bowled out for 172 in a one-off Test.

England then reached stumps just 20 runs behind on 152-1 following a dashing century opening stand between Ben Duckett (60 not out) and Zak Crawley (56)

“When you win the toss and bowl, your aim is to bowl the team out in a day so to have done that was a big tick," Broad said.

Friday will see England mark the first anniversary of the partnership between captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, with the dynamic ‘Bazball’ having so far yielded 10 wins from 12 Tests.

“I thought the way the three guys (batsmen) played this evening was exactly the mindset that Baz and Stokesy want," said Broad.

“It was positive, aggressive, put the bowlers under pressure and we’ll hopefully see a bit more of that tomorrow… It is almost the perfect start to a big summer."

Broad led a three-man attack missing fellow England great and Ollie Robinson, with the pair both rested ahead of the opening Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston starting on June 16.

The 36-year-old seamer, who has now taken 581 Test wickets, could find himself rotated throughout a packed Ashes schedule of five matches in just over six weeks.

“I love Ashes cricket but I can honestly say to you whether I play the first, the second or the fifth (Test), my mindset is the same, just have an impact on the game, change the momentum and look to put in a performance that will win the Test," said Broad.

Ireland coach Heinrich Malan was left to rue a disappointing day all round for his side.

“I didn’t necessarily think that they played, you know, Bazball… They batted pretty well, with us bowling pretty averagely," he said.