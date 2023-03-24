'Always Bringing The Good Vibes,' England Cricket Comes up With Unique Post to Celebrate Graeme Swann's Birthday

Former England cricketer Graeme Swann’s supreme wicket-taking prowess earned him the reputation of being one of the finest spin bowlers of his generation. But terrific spin bowling was certainly not the only quality which made him famous. Swann’s dance moves were no less spectacular. After winning the Ashes in 2009-10, England cricket team performed the iconic Sprinkler Dance, a move choreographed by Swann himself. As Swann celebrates his 44th birthday today, the official Twitter handle of England Cricket decided to mark the occasion by sharing a video of their cricketers breaking into the Sprinkler Dance. At the end of the video, Swann could also be seen showing off his sizzling dance moves. “Always bringing the good vibes. Happy birthday, Graeme Swann,” the tweet read.

The post went viral in no time garnering more than 39k views.

Showering praise on the unique style of celebration one person commented, “After Gangnam style, that was best team celebration I ever saw. I hope Aussies do the same celebration if they win Ashes in England.”

“What a team that was,” commented another Twitter user.

After playing 60 Tests, 79 ODIs and 39 T20Is for England, Swann decided to retire from international and first-class cricket in 2013. “This decision has been very difficult seeing as the England team has been my family for seven years now but I feel that now is the right time to step down. I don’t regret a single day of my career. Every high has been celebrated with verve and vigour and every low painfully accepted as a chance to learn and improve,” Swann said announcing his retirement.

In international cricket, Swann made his debut against South Africa in January 2000. Swann played his last ODI match against Sri Lanka in 2013. The Northampton-born ended his career in the 50-over format with 104 wickets to his name.

In Tests, Swann made his debut against India in 2008. With 255 Test wickets under his belt, Swann is England’s seventh-highest wicket-taker in this format. He capped off his T20I career after claiming 51 wickets. Swann played a key role in guiding England to their first-ever major global title at the 2010 T20 World Cup in West Indies.

