'Choosing an All-rounder Without Any Proper Knowledge Infuriates Me': Ambati Rayudu Opens up on 2019 WC Snub

Veteran India batter Ambati Rayudu opened up on his snub from the 2019 ODI World Cup which was not only shocking to him but for many cricket critics and fans too. Rayudu was prepared for the number 4 spot in India’s ODI squad ahead of the WC as he fared decently in the chances he got. The Men in Blue were struggling to find a solid number 4 in the middle-order after Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina as then-captain Virat Kohli also backed Rayudu for the crucial role in the team. However, Rayudu failed to make the cut for the 2019 WC as the selectors picked Vijay Shankar referring to him as the ‘3 Dimensional Player’.

The decision backfired for India in the semifinal match against New Zealand where the Indian batting witnessed a big collapse at the top and the untested middle-order failed to stabilize things as they suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the end.

Rayudu scored 639 runs at an average of 42.60 from January 1, 2018, to the last match he played before the 2019 World Cup.

The former India batter revealed that it came out a shocker to him about getting not a place in the World Cup squad as before IPL 2019 he was the prime contender to bat at number four for the Men in Blue in English conditions.

“I was on a flight when the 2019 ODI World Cup squad was announced. Then IPL happens. I was very disappointed when I saw the news right after landing the flight. There were already indications that I will not be included in the team. I was a bit surprised to get an all-rounder that took my place," said Rayudu to TV9 News Telugu.

The 37-year-old pointed out that the team needed a number 4 in the line-up and replacing him with all-rounder Vijay Shankar didn’t make much sense to him.

“Going to play the ODI World Cup? Or selected a team to play a league match? It seemed they prepared me to bat at number four. If they would have picked someone like Rahane or any similar ilk of a player or someone who is experienced and senior it would have been understandable. But choosing an all-rounder without any proper knowledge infuriates me," he added.

Meanwhile, after the WC snub, Rayudu also took a dig at the selection committee with a cheeky tweet, “Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup."

Rayudu also shed light on his viral tweet and asserted that he has nothing against Vijay Shankar as he was just waiting for his opportunity and he got one in the WC.

“I tweeted that I would watch the game in 3D glasses. Everyone trolled Vijay Shankar. But I didn’t tweet against him or MSK. I blasted satires on the manner of Team India selection. People could not understand this and cursed Vijay Shankar. Of course, there is nothing wrong with him. Just a player waiting for an opportunity like everyone else," Rayudu added.

The 37-year-old said that only former chairman of selection committee MSK Prasad has the answer why he was not in the WC squad despite scoring runs at number 4 for India.

“I did brilliantly at No. 4 on the tour of New Zealand before the ODI World Cup. I believed that I can excel in England where there are such conditions. But I was surprised that the selectors chose the all-rounder instead of replacing the number four when they left me out. Only MSK Prasad should tell the reason behind this decision," he added