Ambati Rayudu Chennai Super Kings Joburg Super Kings MS Dhoni SA20 BCCI Kasi Viswanath

Chennai Super Kings’ sister franchise Joburg Super Kings are reportedly interested in bringing in one of CSK’s legends to the SA20 for the second season. According to reports, Ambati Rayudu might become the first Indian player to feature in SA20. While the league’s commissioner Graeme Smith had earlier talked about the possibility of bringing in someone like MS Dhoni who could have been a ‘big asset’ for the South African league, however, Rayudu could join CSK’s sister franchise Joburg Super Kings.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that the Super Kings management is contemplating the possibility of signing Rayudu for the Johannesburg-based franchise. The report adds that Viswanathan confirmed that it’s a ‘possibility. Discussions are underway with Joburg captain Faf du Plessis and coach Stephen Fleming.

On Friday, Rayudu joined St Kitts & Nevis Patriots for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season. The veteran middle-order batter had earlier announced his retirement from IPL in 2023 after lifting yet another league title with CSK.

ALSO READ| Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian Team to Depart for Ireland on August 15, VVS Laxman Unlikely to Travel: Report

He then announced that he will be taking part in the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States as he was set to represent Texas Super Kings, another sister franchise of CSK. However, the 37-year-old pulled out from the assignment citing personal and family reasons.

Rayudu is in line to become the second Indian to feature in the CPL after Pravin Tambe. He was 48 at the time when he turned out for Trinbago Knight Riders in the 2020 edition.

Rayudu is set to replace South African batter Tristan Stubbs at St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

Chairman of the CPL franchise, Mahesh Ramani was elated to sign a player of Rayudu’s experience as they hoped to claim the CPL 2023 title.

ALSO READ| Rishabh Pant Celebrates NCA Coach’s Birthday as he Focuses on Recovery From His Injuries

“I’m pleased to inform Patriots fans that Ambati Rayudu has been signed as one of our overseas players for the 2023 season. Ambati’s extensive experience, having won multiple championships with various teams during his illustrious career in India, will undoubtedly enhance the development of our young players as we aim for our second CPL title in 2023," said Ramani.

The upcoming edition of the CPL is set to kick-start on August 16 and will go on until September 24.