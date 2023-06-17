Ambati Rayudu to Join Politics, May Contest Lok Sabha Polls: Report

Ambati Rayudu is gearing up for his second innings after retiring from all forms of Indian cricket. While Rayudu will still be seen in action on the field in USA’s Major League Cricket, the former India player is expected to enter politics as he reportedly plans to contest Lok Sabha elections.

Recently, Rayudu twice met with Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who is also the chief of YSRCP.

According to a report in The Times of India, Jagan wants Rayudu to contest in the next pools but is yet to decide whether he will be fielded in assembly or Lok Sabha Polls.

The report further claimed, quoting sources, that senior politicians in the party think Rayudu should either contest from Ponnur or Guntur West segments for assembly polls and for Lok Sabha elections, he should pick Machilipatnam.

Praising Jagan, the 37-year-old Rayudu had said, “CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is a big inspiration for youngsters entering politics. He is spearheading development in all the regions instead of concentrating on one area."

After winning IPL 2023 with Chennai Super Kings, Rayudu announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket.

Rayudu though will continue playing T20 cricket elsewhere as he’s set to take part in the MCL where he will represent Texas Super Kings, a team owned by CSK.

Recently, in an interview, Rayudu had claimed how his career was hampered by certain individuals.

After being snubbed for the 2019 ODI World Cup, Rayudu had posted a tweet “Just ordered a new set of 3D glasses to watch the world cup” in response to the then BCCI chief of selector MSK Prasad’s explanation that Vijay Shankar was preferred because they wanted a player with ‘three-dimensional’ aspects.

“A team selection is not done by an individual. Even if he deliberately wanted to or not, there are many other factors. There were certain people in team management. There was one Hyderabadi person. There were some instances when I was young when we did not get along. Small things which I did not like about them and some they did not like about me. And they have been built over a period of time. These were the same people I have dealt with for my entire career in a cycle,” Rayudu said in the interview with TV9 Telugu.