'Proud to Finish Career as Six-time IPL Winner, Will Cherish Memories With MS Dhoni': Ambati Rayudu Retires From All Forms of Indian Cricket

Ambati Rayudu has retired from all forms of Indian cricket, drawing curtains on a two-decade old playing career. Rayudu had already announced he will be quitting IPL after the end of the 16th season which saw his Chennai Super Kings beating Gujarat Titans to lift the trophy a record-equaling fifth time.

In a statement on Tuesday, the 37-year-old said he wants to bow out on a high after an emotional night and a ‘special IPL win’ in Ahmedabad.

“It has been an emotional night that culminated in a special IPL win. On that high note, I would like to announce my retirement from all forms of Indian cricket. When I took up the cricket bat as a kid playing with the tennis ball at home, I didn’t imagine the wonderful journey that would follow for more than two decades," Rayudu said.

The middle-order batter said representing India remains his greatest honour. Having made his international debut in 2013, he played 55 ODIs and scored 1694 runs in them at 47.05 including three hundreds and 10 fifties.

He also played six T20Is between 2014 and 2016 but managed just 42 runs in five innings.

“I consider it my greatest honour to have represented my country from the Under-19 to the highest level. I still remember the day I received my India cap for the first time in 2013 - it is a memory I will cherish forever," Rayudu said.

“I would like to thank the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) and the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) for showing faith in my ability and providing me with the opportunity to express myself on the field. I would also like to thank both the IPL teams that I played for – Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. I am proud to finish my career as a six-time IPL winner," he added.

Rayudu played for MI and CSK since making IPL debut in 2010 and was part of six title winning teams during his career.

“Being a part of Mumbai Indians’ first-ever IPL win in 2013 as well as winning the IPL title with Chennai Super Kings in 2018, 2021 and of course, 2023 are memories that will stay with me forever. It has also been a great privilege to play with captain MS Dhoni both with CSK and Team India. We have had some great memories over the last two decades both on and off the field, which I will always cherish," he said.

He also thanked his family and teammates.

“None of this would have been possible without the support of my dear family, especially my father Sambasiva Rao. Thanks to all my teammates, support staff, fans and all the coaches from my early days – this memorable journey of mine would not have been fulfilling without all of you. Thank you for being by my side through the ups and downs. Your encouragement meant a lot to me. See you on the other side!" he concluded.