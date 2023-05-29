'The Streets Know and Applaud': CSK Share Farewell Message for Ambati Rayudu Ahead of his Final IPL Match

Ambati Rayudu on Sunday announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL). The veteran batter announced through a tweet that the IPL 2023 final, between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, at the Narendra Modi Stadium will be his last game.

However, Rayudu will now need to wait for some more time for his final IPL match as the season finale was moved to Monday after rain played spoilsport on the Sunday.

“2 great teams mi and csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals, 5 trophies. hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey. I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the IPL. I truly have enjoyed playing in this great tournament. Thank u all. No, u-turn,” wrote Rayudu on his Twitter account ahead of the IPL 2023 final.

The CSK thanked for Rayudu for his contributions to the franchise.

“Super thanks for everything, ATR! Your quick blitz and fiery strikes will always command our whistles! Wishing the best for today’s outing in #Yellove,” CSK’s tweet read.

Super thanks for everything, ATR! Your quick blitz and fiery strikes will always command our whistles! Wishing the best for today’s outing in #Yellove #SuperKingForever https://t.co/aUOITFCLzY— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 28, 2023

The franchise further shared an emotional video montage on Twitter and termed Rayudu a ‘Middle-order Booster’.

Rayudu made his IPL debut in 2010 with the Mumbai Indians and played for the side till the 2017 edition, winning three titles with them in 2013, 2015 and 2017.

He was then signed by CSK ahead of the IPL 2018 season which turned out to be Rayudu’s best season with the bat. He amassed 602 runs in 16 innings at an average of 43, including his highest individual score of 100 not out, as the side won the trophy after making a comeback from a 2-year ban.

Overall, Rayudu has scored 4329 runs in 203 matches, averaging 28.29 and a strike-rate of 127.29, including a century and 22 fifties, out of which 1,913 runs so far have come while playing for Chennai.

In 2022, Rayudu had prematurely announced his retirement from the IPL, before it was deleted in an hour after the CSK team management intervened.

top videos

Ahead of Sunday’s final against Gujarat, Rayudu featured in 15 matches for Chennai in IPL 2023, aggregating 139 runs, averaging 15.44 at a strike rate of 132.38.

Rayudu also played 55 ODIs and six T20Is for India from 2013-19.