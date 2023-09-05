Amitabh Bachchan Gets a Golden Ticket for ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah presented Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan with a golden ticket for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

The golden ticket is seemingly a guest pass presented to ‘special’ individuals, providing them with VIP access to the matches of the marquee event, slated to begin in India next month.

The official social media accounts of the Indian Cricket Team shared a picture of the duo holding the special ticket.

The caption of the post read, “Golden ticket for our golden icons!’.

The caption suggests that Mr Bachchan is likely to be one of many recipients of this special ticket.

BCCI may issue more passes like this to invite other icons from different fields to the World Cup. The post was also shared by BCCI’s official account on platform X, sparking reactions from several fans.

One of the fans pointed out how in the picture it appears that Amitabh has wings. “Where is Mr Bachchan flying with those golden wings.”

Another fan posted, “Golden ticket for the golden icon, nice”.

One fan jokingly wanted a ticket for himself as well. He wrote, “Give it to me as well”.

Another simply wrote, “Great”, followed by multiple red heart emojis to appreciate the Indian megastar.

“The Legend”, wrote another individual.

The Indian cricket team is currently competing at the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka. Having won their game against Nepal, India have made it to the Super Four stage of the tournament.

Their game against Pakistan had to be abandoned which led to both teams receiving a point each. They will be facing each other once again on September 10.

India would be looking to secure continental glory ahead of their World Cup campaign.

Speaking of the World Cup, BCCI announced the official squad for the upcoming World Cup in India via a press conference.

Rohit Sharma will be captaining the squad in their quest for World Cup glory at home, while Hardik Pandya will be assuming vice-captain duties.

KL Rahul has also been included in the squad after making a full recovery.

The wicketkeeper-batter had undergone surgery earlier this year and had not featured in international matches for India since.

India will be starting their World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8.