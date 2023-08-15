Amitabh Choudhary's Family Sends Legal Notice to JSCA for Planning to Install Gold Statue of the Late Administrator

The family of the late Amitabh Choudhary is reportedly unhappy with the Jharkhand State Association (JSCA) for their plan to install a gold or marble statue of the cricket body’s former president. Wednesday will be the first death anniversary of Choudhary and JSCA is set to discuss the plans to install the statue apart from a gold-framed photo of the former cricket administrator.

As per The Times of India, Choudhary’s son Abhishek has sent a legal notice to JSCA asking them to withdraw their plans to pay their tributes in such manner claiming it would be a mockery of the ideals for which his father made ‘tremendous sacrifices’.

“My family and I were distressed to learn by way of media reports that the current management of JSCA intends on installing a gold/marble statue of my father and (are planning) to announce the decision/lay the foundation on his first death anniversary,” Abhishek was quoted as saying in the report.

“My father would not have consented to be idolised in this manner, which ultimately commemorates the figure and persona, but runs contrary to his body of work and deeper values. He lived his entire life with simplicity. Personal aggrandisement and ostentation were anathema to him. The spending of crores of rupees to install such a statue would be a mockery of the ideals for which he made tremendous sacrifices,” it added.

The report claims that JSCA wants to install a 10-12 feet statue of Choudhary which could cost Rs 1 crore and the gold frame for his picture will cost them Rs 50 lakh.

The family is also unhappy that a decision was taken without taking their consent.

“Further, the taking of such a decision without providing notice to his family, let alone obtaining their consent, constitutes an impingement on the family’s expression of private grief on the solemn occasion," Abhishek said in a statement.

As per the report, the family had suggested to display the flag at the stadium in which which Choudhary’s mortal remains were draped. However, they claim that the aforementioned flag was found to have been disfigured.

“However, a few weeks later upon the family’s visit to the JSCA, the flag was found to have disfigured, such that its proportions had been mutilated and placed on the floor in a highly disrespectful manner," the statement read.