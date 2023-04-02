12 Years Of India's 2011 Cricket World Cup Glory: What Are The Players Doing Now?

ON THIS DAY IN 2011: April 2, 2011, is a date that Indian cricket fans will never forget. On this day, India, thanks to a memorable six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka, succeeded in lifting the World Cup trophy for the second time in its history.

MS Dhoni emerged as India’s key architect of the triumph. The India captain produced a phenomenal knock of unbeaten 91 to guide his side to World Cup glory at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Gautam Gambhir also came up with a commendable knock of 97 in the final. India scored the winning runs with 10 balls to spare.

As the Men in Blue celebrate their 12th anniversary of the iconic triumph today, it is time to track the careers of India’s World Cup-winning 11 finalists following the mouthpiece event.

Virender Sehwag

India’s talismanic opener announced his retirement from international cricket in 2015. Post-retirement, the 44-year-old took up the role of a commentator and analyst. Sehwag had also taken part in the Road Safety World Series. Sachin Tendulkar

In international cricket, the Master Blaster was last seen in action in 2013. Even after retirement, Tendulkar has managed to stay involved with sports. He acquired the ownership of the Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Kerala Blasters. He is also a co-owner of the Premier Badminton League side Bengaluru Blasters. Gautam Gambhir

The prolific opening batter announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2018. Gautam Gambhir decided to venture into politics. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in March 2019 and is currently a BJP Member of Parliament (MP) from East Delhi constituency. He is also a well-known cricket commentator. Virat Kohli

The star India batter currently represents India across all three formats of the game. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kohli is currently plying his trade for Royal Challengers Bangalore. MS Dhoni

India’s 2011 World Cup-winning skipper retired from international cricket in 2022. Dhoni may not be taking part in international matches anymore but he still has enough firepower left to carry on in the IPL. The legendary Indian skipper is currently leading the Chennai Super Kings franchise. Yuvraj Singh

India’s best performer of the 2011 World Cup- Yuvraj Singh- announced his retirement in 2019. He currently runs the ‘YouWeCan’ foundation. Yuvraj has also mentored the Punjab cricket on numerous occasions. Suresh Raina

Just hours after MS Dhoni announced his international retirement in 2020, Suresh Raina also decided to bring down the curtain on his illustrious career. In domestic circuit, Raina was last spotted in action during the IPL 2020 season. He has also featured in a few franchise-level T20 tournaments in the last few years. Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh’s last competitive game took place in April 2021. After capping off a sensational career in cricket, Harbhajan is currently serving as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament (MP) in Rajya Sabha. Zaheer Khan

The ace fast bowler retired in October 2015. Zaheer is now a mentor at the Mumbai Indians IPL franchise. He has also been an active commentator and cricket analyst. Munaf Patel

Following his retirement, the Gujarat-born bowler took part in several global franchise-based T20 tournaments. Sreesanth

The Kerala quick retired from all forms of domestic cricket in 2022. Sreesanth tried his hands at acting and featured in a few TV shows and films.

