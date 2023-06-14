2 Reviews in 1 Ball: Bizarre Scenes in TNPL Game After Double DRS Drama, Ashwin Argues with Umpires - WATCH

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) game no. 4, between Dindigul Dragons and Ba11sy Trichy, witnessed a rare incident when both teams opted for a DRS over a dismissal. The turn of events also involved veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, the Dindigul skipper, who was into the attack when the double review was asked for.

The bizarre incident happened on the final ball of the 13th over. Ashwin bowled a full-length delivery while Trichy batter Rajkumar looked to heave it over long off. The latter couldn’t connect it while Dindigul wicketkeeper Baba Indrajith picked up a sharp catch and appealed for a caught behind.

The umpire was convinced and raised his finger but Rajkumar referred it straightaway. The replays showed a daylight gap between the bat and the ball while the snickometer showed spikes as the bat hit the ground. The TV umpire called it not out and asked the on-field umpire to revert his decision.

But drama unfolded when a dissatisfied Ashwin called for a DRS, asking to review the reviewed decision. The veteran off-spinner wasn’t happy at all and also had an argument with the on-field umpires. Meanwhile, the TV umpire had another look at the TV replays and clarified the spikes appeared as the bat was striking the ground and not edging the ball.