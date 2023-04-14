Trends :SRH VS MI LIVESRH VS MI Dream11Hyderabad Pitch ReportPakistan VS New ZealandVirat Kohli
Home » Cricket Home » '2000 Per Cent Sure This is His Final Season': Kedar Jadhav Confirms MS Dhoni Will Retire After IPL 2023

'2000 Per Cent Sure This is His Final Season': Kedar Jadhav Confirms MS Dhoni Will Retire After IPL 2023

MS Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings since IPL began in 2008 and guided them to four titles

Reported By: Vineet Ramakrishnan

News18.com

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 19:11 IST

New Delhi, India

MS Dhoni will be hoping to sign off on a high. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
MS Dhoni will be hoping to sign off on a high. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is definitely going to bring an end to his glorious playing career with the conclusion of IPL 2023, his former teammate Kedar Jadhav has revealed.

In an exclusive interaction with News18 CricketNext, Jadhav, a JioCinema IPL expert, said he’s certain Dhoni will retire after the ongoing IPL season.

“I am telling you this with 2,000 per cent certainty that this will be MS Dhoni’s final season as a player in IPL. I am telling you this exclusively," Jadhav, a former CSK player himself, said on Friday.

He continued, “Dhoni will turn 42 this July. Although still fit, Dhoni is also a human after all. So, I think this will be his final season. Fans shouldn’t be missing any of his matches, they should be watching every ball he’s in the field."

RELATED NEWS

Fans have been thronging the venues wherever Dhoni-led CSK have played this IPL so far, especially at his home ground of Chepauk Stadium.

“We also broke record on JioCinema the other day when Dhoni was batting," Jadhav said referring to 2.2 crore viewers tuning in when MSD was batting against Rajasthan Royals recently.

Dhoni has been in stunning form this season. Though he has faced just 27 deliveries across three innings but off them, he has creamed 58 runs that include two fours and six sixes.

Against RR, he nearly took them over the line with a quickfire 32 not out.

CSK will next face Royal Challengers Bangalore in an away clash on April 17.

Jadhav, who represented India in 73 ODIs and 9 T20Is between 2014 and 2022, thinks that Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans are once again the favourites to win the IPL title.

first published: April 14, 2023, 19:11 IST
last updated: April 14, 2023, 19:11 IST
