2007 T20 World Cup Hero Helping People Stuck in Flood in Ambala - See Photo

India won their maiden T20 World Cup title in 2007 under MS Dhoni’s captaincy with a dramatic finish as the legendary wicketkeeper batter trusted Joginder Sharma with the last over, despite having the option to go with Harbhajan Singh. As fate would have it, Joginder picked up the all-important wicket of Misbah-ul-Haq who holed out to S. Sreesanth at short-fine leg and the rest as they say is history.

Joginder, the 40-year-old announced his retirement earlier this year, although he is not done doing service to the nation.

The former India pacer is currently posted as Haryana Police DSP in Ambala and he shared an image of himself trying to help the people in the ongoing floods in Punjab and the surrounding states.

In the tweet posted by Joginder, he can be seen surrounded by his fellow police officers as they remain submerged in ankle deep water, as they looked to help the public.

“We Face what scares you Ambala police Team," read the post from the veteran.

Sharma hails from Rohtak and had played his domestic cricket for Haryana. The pacer made his India debut during an ODI against Bangladesh in an ODI back in 2004. In total, he represented the nation in 4 ODIs and as many T20Is, managing to pick up five wickets including the all-important wicket in the T20 World Cup final.

