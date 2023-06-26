2023 World Cup Schedule: Mumbai and Kolkata to Host Semifinals; Final, India vs Pakistan in Ahmedabad

The complete schedule of 2023 World Cup will be announced in Mumbai on Tuesday and News18 CricketNext has reliably learnt that Mumbai and Kolkata will host the semi-final clash of the multi-nation event scheduled to get underway in the month of October.

As per the initial draft schedule, Bengaluru and Chennai were allotted the two semi-finals but the decision to change the venue was taken at a meeting between top officials of the BCCI with the representatives of state associations in Mumbai today.

“Yes the venues for the two semi-finals have been changed from Bengaluru and Chennai to Mumbai and Kolkata. No major changes to the draft schedule which was earlier prepared and the title clash will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad," says an official tracking developments.

Advertisement

Both Wankhede and Eden Gardens have hosted crucial World Cup fixtures in the past and the two iconic venues will now host the last-four fixtures of 2023 edition. Wankhede hosted the World Cup final in 2011 and the final of 1987 World Cup was played at the Eden Gardens.

Big cricketing centres like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru will be hosting five World Cup games each and the high-octane India-Pakistan fixture will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. There will be some action at the picturesque Dharamsala stadium and matches will be played in Thiruvananthapuram too.

World Cup trophy tour gets underway

The ICC World Cup trophy tour got underway in stunning fashion as the trophy was launched 120,000 feet above the earth before landing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The trophy will travel to 18 countries around the world, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, USA, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy, the United States of America and the host country India.

Advertisement

On the launch of the Trophy Tour, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said, “Cricket unites India like no other sport and excitement is building across the country as we prepare to host the 10 best teams in the world over six weeks of heart-stopping cricket.

Advertisement

“As we countdown to the World Cup, the Trophy Tour is a fantastic chance for fans to be part of the event wherever they are. The Tour will travel extensively across India and seek to inspire communities to share the excitement of cricket’s greatest spectacle, while providing an opportunity to showcase iconic venues, cities and landmarks throughout the country."