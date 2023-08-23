3rd T20I: Match Abandoned Without a Ball Being Bowled; Jasprit Bumrah-led India Win Series 2-0

The third T20I between India and Ireland had to be abandoned without a ball being bowled as the game simply couldn’t get started due to the incessant rain in Dublin. Therefore, Jasprit Bumrah-led India won the three-match T20I series 2-0 and the Indian team will next be seen in action against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 clash.

After winning the first T20I of the series by 2 runs through the DLS method as the rain had washed out the series opener too, India won the second T20I by 33 runs as rain stayed away for the penultimate fixture of the three-game series.

With India looking for a clean sweep and Ireland hoping to salvage some pride, neither side would be happy that not a single ball could be bowled on Wednesday, August 23, however, the Men in Blue will be happy after their clinical performances, and now the attention turns to Asia Cup 2023.

IND vs IRE 3rd T20 Highlights: Match Abandoned Due to Rain; India Win Series 2-0

The toss for the final game was delayed due to rain and following multiple inspections, the umpires called off the match three hours after the scheduled start time.

The series marked impressive comebacks of pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna from back surgeries and a tougher test awaits them in the ODI Asia Cup beginning August 31.

Bumrah led a the team full of youngsters in the absence of senior players with focus being on the ODI format ahead of the World Cup at home in October-November.

For the young blood, the series was seen as a warm-up to next month’s Asian Games in China where a second-string Indian team will take part with the senior side busy with the World Cup preparations.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who will lead the team in China, got to bat in back-to-back matches after sitting out for the majority of the West Indies tour. He scored a fine half-century in the 33-run win on Sunday.

The series will also be remembered for the much-awaited debut of IPL sensation Rinku Singh, who made an impact in the only innings he got on the short tour.

Sanju Samson, who is seen as a back-up to KL Rahul in the ODI format, made a brisk 40 though he has a slim chance of securing a World Cup berth.