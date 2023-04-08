4, 4, 4, 0, 4, 4: Yashasvi Jaiswal Sets the Highest First-over Score of IPL 2023, Khaleel Faces the Heat

Delhi Capitals moved away from home and arrived in Guwahati to seek a victory after back-to-back drubbing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. They were already battered and bruised and the welcome from the home side rubbed salt into those wounds. The visitors won the toss and opted to bowl on a track that hardly had anything for the bowlers.

Left-arm pacer Khaleel came into the attack Rajasthan opener Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed the first ball for a boundary through mid-wicket. For those who thought it was a matter of just one ball, Yashasvi didn’t take too long to prove them wrong. The left-hand batter went on to smash a total of five boundaries, making it the most expensive first over of the season.

Jaiswal found his second four at the third man with a beautiful cut shot and then completed a hat-trick of boundaries after smashing the third one through extra cover. Khaleel managed to deliver a dot ball but lost his control on the final two. The fourth one raced straight down the ground and then, Yashasvi ended the over with another cut shot, over the short third fielder for a boundary.

Rajasthan are coming off a five-run loss to Punjab Kings at this venue which happened a couple of days ago while Delhi are winless after losing their first two matches of IPL 2023.

After winning the toss, Warner said Manish Pandey, Lalit Yadav, and Rovman Powell come in the playing eleven. There’s no Mitchell Marsh as he has flown back home to Perth for his wedding while Aman Khan, Prithvi Shaw, and Sarfaraz Khan are slotted in as the substitutes for this game.

For Rajasthan, pacer Sandeep Sharma comes in for KM Asif while Devdutt Padikkal is too out of the eleven. “I think it looks like a good wicket to bat on. Should be a high-scoring game. Let’s see how we turn up. With the impact rule, we can balance the side both ways," he stated.

