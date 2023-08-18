Trends :Asia Cup 2023India SquadIND VS IREShubman GillSri Lanka vs Scotland
WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah Returns in Style, Picks Two Wickets in First Over vs Ireland

Jasprit Bumrah displayed why he is crucial to India's plans in the future as the star pacer managed to pick two wickets off the first 5 balls of his return.

Curated By: Amar Sunil Panicker

News18.com

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 22:31 IST

Dublin, Ireland

Jasprit Bumrah. (Twitter)

Jasprit Bumrah made his comeback in style as he managed to pick two wickets off his first over. He returned to international after picking up a back injury which kept him out for 11 months.

Bumrah started off the proceedings in the first T20I against Ireland by conceding a boundary. The ball was a floater as former Irish captain Andrew Balbirnie managed to hit it for a boundary towards square-leg.

But Bumrah showed why he is one of the best bowlers across all formats as he cleaned up Balbirnie thanks to an in-swinger who missed bat and pad and went on to hit the stumps.

India vs Ireland 1st T20 Live Score

Lorcan Tucker came in at Number 3 for Ireland. But even he was not able to counter-attack Bumrah as he managed to concede dots in the first two balls of his innings. Bumrah kept it full and on the on-side for the third delivery in his over and brought his trademark in-swinging yorker which almost got him the wicket.

But Bumrah kept the pressure going as he picked up his second wicket in the over cleaning up Tucker. He bowled another full delivery which was swinging into the right-hander which Tucker attempted to scoop but mistimed it to be an easy catch for the wicketkeeper, Sanju Samson.

Just the first over of Jasprit Bumrah is a clear indication of how the Indian team missed the fast-bowling ace and will be a positive sign for Indian cricket for the upcoming Asia Cup and 2023 ODI World Cup.

Talking about the first T20I, Bumrah’s two wickets, Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi also chipped in with two wickets each that helped India restrict Ireland to a total of 139/7.

    • It was valiant fightback from the Irish side who finished strongly, Barry McCarthy smashed a fifty to help his side to a fight-worthy total. In reply, India got off to a steady start but once rain started to pour down, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad started attacking to get the Men in Blue over the par DLS total.

    India were 47/2 when the umpires decided to halt play, Jasprit Bumrah and Co. were two runs ahead on the DLS par total.

    last updated: August 18, 2023, 22:31 IST
