4,6,4,4,4,6: Memes Galore After Nitish Rana Slams 28 Runs in Umran Malik's Over During KKR vs SRH Clash

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana took Sunrisers Hyderabad tearaway pacer Umran Malik to the cleaners in the Indian Premier League clash on Friday at Eden Gardens. Rana blew away Umran in the last of the powerplay and smashed him all around the park to collect 28 runs off the over.

Umran started the over with a short ball and Rana pulled it but managed to get an edge which was enough to collect a four. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer continued to bowl short and Rana was ready for it as he smashed the second ball for a maximum over mid-wicket.

Umran didn’t learn from his mistakes and continued to bowl short as Rana hit the next three short balls for boundaries. While the last ball which was clocked at 149.1 kmph flew over backward point for a six.

It was a poor over from Umran as Rana revived his team’s chase after they lost three early wickets of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer and Sunil Narine early in the mammoth chase of 229.

It was a horror start for KKR as they lost Gurbaz for a duck on the third ball itself as he became the victim of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. While Marco Jansen dismissed Venkatesh Iyer (10) and Sunil Narine (0) to dent KKR’s chase.

Earlier, SRH opener Harry Brook became the first centurion of IPL 2023 as he ripped apart KKR bowlers and smashed them all around the park to help the visitors post a mammoth 228/4 in 20 overs.

Bought by SRH for a whopping Rs 13.25 crore, Brook had managed only 29 in first three games but found his rhythm with a 55-ball-100 as he smashed 12 fours and three sixes. Having got a reprieve on 45, when he was dropped by rookie leg-spinner Suyash Sharma an easy chance off his own bowling, Englishman got to his 50 off 32 balls.

Brook also overturned a caught-behind decision off Lockie Ferguson when on 61, as he hammered the Kiwi fiery pacer in the same over five fours, en route to the first century of the season, which came off a single off Umesh Yadav in the final over.

