Travis Head Celebrates World Test Championship Win With Family:See Pic

Travis Head was the key to Australia’s big win in the World Test Championship final. After Australia picked up a dominating 209-run victory against India, Head was seen celebrating the victory in the dressing room with his wife Jessica Head and daughter Milli.

In a post shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC), we can see Travis Head with the WTC mace enjoying success with his family.

Travis Head certainly deserves much credit for Australia’s maiden WTC title. He turned out to be the major headache for the Indian bowlers during Australia’s first innings. Winning the toss, Indian captain Rohit Sharma asked Australia to bat first. Indian pacers pulled off a dominating start to the game, getting rid of Australia’s three top-order batters early. That’s when Head walked in and joined hands with Steve Smith to begin the rescue operation.

While Smith showed off his grit, Head went all guns blazing and notched up his century in just 106 deliveries. Courtesy of a 258-run partnership by the duo, Australia could produce a mammoth 469 runs in the first innings. Head spent a significant period at the crease and concluded his innings at 163 runs. His knock was comprised of as many as 25 boundaries and a single six. Smith assisted him well in the process and scored 121 runs off 268 balls.