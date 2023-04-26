'A Concurrent Theme Getting Repeated': Former Opener Says Rohit Sharma is 'Selling Himself Short

A 55-run loss at the hands of defending champions Gujarat Titans has once again put Mumbai Indians’ batting under scrutiny. On Tuesday night, the five-time champions had an uphill task of chasing 208 in order to register their fourth win this season. However, a poor start from skipper Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan made the job difficult for the team. The likes of Cameron Green and Nehal Wadhera tried keeping MI in the hunt but their efforts were not enough.

Rohit scored just 2 runs off 8 deliveries before falling prey to his counterpart, Hardik Pandya. On the other hand, Kishan managed just 13 runs off 21 balls and was dismissed by Rashid Khan.

Expressing his disappointment over MI’s unsuccessful chase, former India opener Aakash Chopra said Rohit should have taken responsibility instead of getting dismissed repeatedly while playing imprudent shots.

“Hardik Pandya came and dismissed his opposite number. Rohit Sharma was trying to do something different and got out. Rohit Sharma is selling himself short. It is a concurrent theme that is happening repeatedly," Chopra said in his latest YouTube video.

“We say that he can score a lot of runs but gets out. When he gets out like that while trying to make room, you feel he is a much better player than that. Ishan Kishan had never been dismissed by Rashid Khan but he got out to him this time. Rashid dismissed Tilak Varma as well," he added.

After the loss, MI skipper Rohit Sharma also admitted that they failed to provide a good start in the stiff chase.

“We didn’t start well and you don’t do that when you are chasing 200-plus. Even in the last 7 overs we didn’t have many batters batting in the middle," Rohit said.

The Mumbai captain also highlighted that his bowlers gave away too many in the last few overs as the momentum shifted away in Gujarat Titans’ favour.

“It’s a little disappointing. We pretty much had control of the game till the last few overs when we went for too many runs.

“It’s just about execution. We need to execute what’s right, who are the batsmen, those kinds of things. But in the end, we didn’t do that and gave too many runs," he added.

