'A Dream Come True, Speechless!': Shaika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia Ecstatic After Mumbai Indians Win WPL 2023

Mumbai Indians became the inaugural champions of the Women’s Premier League after beating Delhi Capitals in a tense final on Sunday night. It was a hard-fought win for MI with Nat Sciver-Brunt hitting a solid half-century and her partnership with captain Harmanpreet Kaur (37) proving to be the game-changer.

MI overhauled the target of 132 with three deliveries to spare prompting wild celebrations in their team dug-out as the players stormed into the field.

For several of the MI players, it was their first ever moment celebrating a major title win on the field.

Spinner Saika Ishaque, who played a significant role in the team’s title triumph, was one of such players. She finished with 15 wickets against her name - the joint second-highest in the tournament.

“Not able to express it, it’s a dream come true, speechless," Ishaque said after the win. “I didn’t change my plans much, just tried to bowl dot deliveries. I would like to thank all the fans, grateful for their support."

Like her teammate, wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia was also lost for words.

“I just can’t explain in words the amount of happiness I am getting right now. We were pretty relaxed yesterday, we just tried to focus on our plans on the field," Bhatia said.

Amelia Kerr, who had earlier finished with figures of 2/18 to limit DC to 131/9 at the Brabourne Stadium, also played a vital role with the bat. She struck an unbeaten 14 off 8 including two fours.

“Helps when you’re going out and Nat Sciver’s there to hit the winning runs," Kerr said. “I guess you train for and work hard for those finishing moments. You just want to keep it simple and stick your game plan. Nice when it comes off, it’s been an amazing win for an amazing franchise. You just get into a zone but in between the balls you hear the crowd and it’s great but you go back into the zone once the ball is bowled."

Kerr also praised MI head coach Charlotte Edwards. “Charlotte is a legend, she’s one of the best, got a wealth of knowledge. She’s taken teams to finals but to get a team over the line is pleasing to see," she said.

