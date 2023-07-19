'A Lovely Human': Prithvi Shaw Meets Kichcha Sudeep, Shares Photo With The Ultimate Boss

Flamboyant opening batter Prithvi Shaw shared a photo on his Instagram handle with actor Kichcha Sudeep. It seems that Shaw had spent the evening with Sudeep who is also a cricket fanatic himself. He has been spotted multiple times spending time with cricketers.

The Mumbai cricketer hailed the superstar in the caption and called him a lovely human.

“The ultimate Boss! Kichcha Boss! A lovely human. Always special to meet and spend time with @kichchasudeepa," Shaw wrote.

Shaw looks to get back on track with the bat as he failed to make the Indian side for the Asian Games being held in China.

Shaw who has lost his touch, has also had a dismal IPL where he only scored 106 runs in eight matches. He was used as an impact sub as well but still failed to make it count.

The opening batter came in with a lot of expectations after scoring centuries on debut for the Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy. He had gone on to become captain of the India Under-19 side which went on to the 2019 U-19 World Cup.

His heroics led him to be picked by Delhi Daredevils, now Delhi Capitals, in the 2018 IPL auctions and became the youngest player to open the batting in IPL history.

In 2018, Shaw made his Test debut for India against West Indies. He again went on to score a century on debut and went on to win the Player of the Series.

Recently, things have gone downhill for the talented Prithvi Shaw. He was dropped from the side after a dismal performance against Australia in 2020. On that tour, his technique was severely questioned by the pundits and eventually led to him being dropped.

Even off-field situations have led to his non-selections where he was involved in an altercation with another celebrity.

