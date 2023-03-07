'A Really Enjoyable Battle': Todd Murphy Opens up on Dismissing Virat Kohli Thrice in Ongoing IND vs AUS Test Series

Young Australia spinner Todd Murphy opened up on his on-field battle with India’s batting maestro Virat Kohli in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 22-year-old has dismissed the 34-year-old thrice in the first three matches of the highly anticipated series. Recently, the former India captain has been struggling with his form in red-ball cricket and the rank-turners in BGT 2023 are making things even worse for him.

Murphy talked about bowling against Kohli in his debut series as he feels it’s a bit daunting at times.

“It’s been awesome. When I look back to Nagpur when Kohli walked out to bat, I was sort of at the top of my mark thinking ‘this is as good as it gets’ getting to bowl to a guy like that. To be able to have that for the first three Tests has been awesome, a really enjoyable battle and no different to bowling to a lot of their guys when they stand there, it is daunting at times," Murphy was quoted as saying by Perth Now.

Talking about dismissing Kohli thrice in the series, Murphy admitted that the way he dismissed Kohli in Nagpur wasn’t ideal but getting the better of him in the last two games boosted his confidence.

“It is always nice when plans come off, Nagpur wasn’t an ideal dismissal, but you take what you can get, so to have a couple of times the last few games has been really nice and validation that what we are thinking works," Murphy added.

The young spinner has played just 10 first class matches and playing in front of massive crowds in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series is a different experience for him.

“It’s exciting, though," Murphy told reporters on Tuesday. “I think everyone looks forward to those opportunities where you can play in front of those sort of crowds. It’ll be a great atmosphere. Something a bit different. I haven’t played in front of heaps of big crowds back home, so I’ve sort of come over here with just the mindset of enjoying it and embracing what comes with India and playing with a smile on my face. I didn’t really know what opportunities I’d get at the start of the tour so just trying to enjoy it," he added.

