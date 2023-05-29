A Twitter User Takes Dig at Sachin Tendulkar While Comparing His Stature to MS Dhoni, Twitterati Hit Back

Cricket is followed in almost every household in India as many even consider it as a religion. The Indian cricket team has given several youth icons and stars to the people of the country as Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni definitely ranked in the top of the tally. All the hysteria around cricket was started after Kapil Dev’s India lifted the 1983 World Cup trophy and the emergence of Sachin Tendulkar in the 90s took it to another level. Tendulkar is fondly called the ‘God of Cricket’ for his outstanding achievements on the cricket field. Arguably the best batsman to play the game - Tendulkar still holds several records in international cricket including most runs in Tests and ODIs, most matches in Tests and ODIs, most centuries in both formats and many more.

While after Sachin, it was Dhoni who tasted massive success in cricket. He is the most successful captain in Indian cricket history in terms of ICC trophies victories. He is the only skipper in world cricket to win all three ICC trophies (white-ball formats) - T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup and Champions Trophy.

The legendary wicketkeeper enjoys a massive fan following across the globe and the recent example of it is all the hysteria around him in the ongoing IPL 2023.

A Twitter user on Sunday posted a tweet where he questioned Sachin’s fan following as compared to Dhoni.

The user tweeted, “Does Sachin Tendulkar ever gets Dhoni kinda stature of Superstardom in his life?"

While some cricket lovers and Tendulkar fans hit back and responded to the tweet.

Tendulkar retired from international cricket in 2013 while Dhoni is currently at the fag end of cricket as many feel that the ongoing season of IPL is his last.