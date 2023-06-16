Aakash Chopra Hits Out at Troll With Boss Reply After Being Blamed For India's ICC Trophy Drought

India played a second straight World Test Championship Final, looking to redeem themselves from the wounds of the past. After losing to New Zealand last time, the fans were hopeful about the final being a competitive affair. However, the WTC final saw Australia pick up a dominant victory winning the game by 209 runs. The fans were livid at this humiliating loss. There were several negative comments aimed at the players and coaching staff of the team. In one such attack, a fan blamed Aakash Chopra for India’s loss in the WTC final. “India never won a cup since Aakash Chopra became a commentator", a fan tweeted. However, it was the reply from Chopra that stole the show.

“I commentated on the 2013 Champions Trophy. And Asia Cup after that. But I get your point. Somebody has to be blamed for the losses. I will take it", Chopra wrote.

Chopra provided a reference to the 2013 Champions Trophy that saw India writing history by defeating England in the final. The team had emerged victorious under the leadership of then-Captain MS Dhoni. However, that was the last time India won an ICC trophy.

Another fan took a dig at Aakash Chopra’s departure from Star Sports, the official broadcaster of ICC events in India.

“This time India will surely win because Aakash Chopra is now not in Star Sports India", another person tweeted to which the former batter promptly replied, “You surely aren’t talking about the WTC finals? I wasn’t there for that too."