'Problem Faced in WI Will Be in Ireland Too': Ex-opener Highlights 'Weak Point' in Bumrah-led Team India

Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels that lack of batting depth will continue to be a problem for India in Ireland as well

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 15:45 IST

Dublin, Ireland

Jasprit Bumrah-led Team India will lock horns with Ireland (BCCI Photo)
Jasprit Bumrah-led Team India will lock horns with Ireland (BCCI Photo)

India’s Ireland tour begins on Friday with the first T20I to be played in Dublin on Friday. The game will mark Jasprit Bumrah’s much-awaited return after a long injury layoff and the speedster will look to prove his match fitness. At the same time, the youngsters in the team will face stiff competition from a full-fledged Irish side that features some greats of T20 cricket like Paul Stirling, Harry Tector and Joshua Little.

India have a chance to recover from the shock they suffered against West Indies in the just-concluded 5-match series. Bumrah will spearhead the attack but a less-experienced batting unit will surely be under the pump. The previous series saw an unstable middle-order trembling against Windies. The team in Ireland would be expected to take lessons from those mistakes and move forward.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels that lack of batting depth will continue to be a problem for India in Ireland as well. In his latest YouTube video, he said the lack of an experienced all-rounder might take a toll on India.

“I am already seeing a problem with this team. They haven’t picked a No.8 batter once again," said Chopra in his video.

“If you play Shahbaz or field an extra batter and have Washington Sundar in the line-up, you won’t have anyone from the top-order who could bowl. Then you might end up bowling Yashasvi Jaiswal or Tilak Varma. You should use them but not as your fifth bowling option.

“So, the problem faced in West Indies will be there in Ireland too. Because there is no all-rounder to fulfil the purpose. You have Sundar but would you expect Shabaz to bowl four overs? That’s a big question," Chopra added.

    • On the other hand, the team prepared well before the commencement of the series. Ahead of the series opener, captain Bumrah addressed the pre-match press conference and gave an update on his physical condition.

    “All good, very happy to be back. Have been working very hard at the NCA. It’s been a long road but yeah, very happy to be back. I’m looking forward to it," Bumrah said on the eve of the first T20I in Dublin.

    Aakash Biswas

    first published: August 18, 2023, 15:43 IST
    last updated: August 18, 2023, 15:45 IST
