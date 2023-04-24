'Aap Jiyo Hazaaron Saal...': Sehwag Performs Shirshasana to Wish Sachin Tendulkar on 50th B'day- WATCH

It’s Sachin Tendulkar’s fiftieth birthday and how can his fans and admirers keep calm? Wishes are pouring in on social media since midnight and all of it will keep on going until the next day begins. Former cricketers, renowned actors, fans, and IPL franchises are coming up with delightful messages to wish the ‘God of Cricket’ for striking a half-century of life.

Meanwhile, Sachin’s India teammate and former opener, Virender Sehwag shared a video to wish the master blaster his fiftieth birth anniversary. As the latter is known for his witty tweets, this time also he came up with something different on social media.

In the video, Sehwag could be seen performing Shirshasana, one of the poses in Yoga, to wish Sachin Tendulkar. He said he never listened to the legendary batter and did the reverse of what he was advised.

“Maidaan par jo aapne kaha , uska ulta hi kiya, toh aaj aapke iconic 50th birthday par toh aapko Shirshasana karke wish karna hi tha. Wish you a very happy birthday @sachin_rt Paaji , aap jiyo hazaaron saal , Saal ke din ho ek crore," the caption of the video posted by Sehwag read.

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, two of the greatest cricketers to have played for India, formed one of the most lethal opening partnerships in the history of the game. They opened the innings for India in 93 ODIs, scoring 3919 runs at an average of 42.13, including 12 century partnerships and 18 fifty stands.

Their highest partnership was 182 runs against Sri Lanka in 2005. In Test matches, they opened the innings 43 times, scoring 1952 runs at an average of 47.68, including 6-century partnerships and 8 fifty partnerships. Their highest partnership was 249 runs against Pakistan in 2006.

