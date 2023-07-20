'Knew There was Something Special About Him': South Africa Legend in Awe of Young Yashasvi Jaiswal

Young India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal kicked off his international career on a high, scoring a magnificent century against West Indies in the opening Test at Windsor Park in Dominica. With an exceptional ton against the West Indies, Jaiswal became the 17th Indian cricketer to breach the three-digit mark on Test debut. The southpaw also emerged as the first cricketer to achieve this feat outside Asia in more than 21 years.

Jaiswal’s prolific knock impressed fans and former cricketers in equal measure. Former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers has now heaped praise on the young Indian batter. Speaking on his YouTube channel, De Villiers recalled his first impression of Jaiswal.

“The player who stood out for me was Yashasvi Jaiswal. Right at the top of the order, in his first Test, it does not happen every day that a youngster plays his first Test and scores a century. The first time I saw him play in the IPL, I knew there was something special about him. You could look at him and feel how much time he has to face the ball," AB de Villiers recalled.