'The Words he Chose For me...': Abdul Razzaq Hails Sachin Tendulkar For His Humility

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq heaped praise on Sachin Tendulkar for his humility despite being one of the greatest players to ever play the game of cricket. Tendulkar ended his illustrious career with several cricketing records to his name. The 50-year-old scored the most runs and centuries in both Test and ODI formats, while he is the only player in world to hit 100 international centuries a record which is very difficult to beat. In a career that stretched for about 24 years, Tendulkar made several nemesis on the field, the batting maestro got the better of them on the majority of occasions but sometimes the table turned in their favour too.

One such nemesis of Tendulkar on the cricket field was Pakistan’s Abdul Razzaq who dismissed him six times during 2000 and 2006. The batting great has acknowledged that Razzaq was a tough bowler to face and the latter hailed Tendulkar for his humility and said he was too kind to take his name.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Ex-India Selector Chetan Sharma Chairs North Zone Selection Meeting for Duleep Trophy

“First of all, Sachin Tendulkar was and will always remain a world-class batsman. However, the star that he was and the kind of fan following which he had, Sachin didn’t need to say it (that Razzaq was a tough bowler to face). I never understood Sachin’s need to take my name. He could have named anyone - Glenn McGrath, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Ambrose and Walsh, Muralitharan and Shane Warne. So he didn’t need to. It was his greatness. The words he chose for me - and I’ve said this earlier as well - he was being too kind. Not once; he said it quite a few times. Even Sehwag did. A bunny is someone who constantly troubles a batter. But I never gloated in it too much," he said on The Nadir Ali podcast.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant Recovering Faster Than Expected, Bumrah and Iyer Eye Comeback in Asia Cup 2023: Report