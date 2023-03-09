'Absolutely Ridiculous,' England Pacer Mark Wood Shows Off Incredible Football Skills

England international cricketer Mark Wood showcased his supreme football skills during his side’s training session ahead of the first T20I match against Bangladesh. The English cricketers, who are currently in Bangladesh for the white-ball tour, were spotted practising free-kicks on Wednesday. English skipper Jos Buttler, all-rounder Moeen Ali and Sam Curran were seen taking part in the fun-filled training session. It was pacer Mark Wood who eventually emerged as the showstopper with his incredible precision and accuracy. The official Instagram handle of England Cricket also shared a video of the joyful training programme. England cricket cheekily compared Wood with Portsmouth-born international midfielder James Ward-Prowse. “Introducing England’s finest…. James Wood-Prowse. Absolutely ridiculous from you, Woody," read the caption.

The video went viral in no time garnering more than 429k views on Instagram. Needless to say, the clip left cricket fans in awe with many showering praise on Mark Wood for displaying his brilliant shooting prowess.

Here are some reactions.

“Better than Marcus Rashford," wrote one Instagram user.

A certain social media user jokingly stated that Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe should sign Mark Wood. “Eddie Howe signing him up," the comment read.

Another social media user hilariously opined that England football team manager Gareth Southgate must watch this clip. “Gareth Southgate should watch this," the comment read.

“Wood awesome, perfectly done," wrote another social media user.

In international cricket, Mark Wood was last seen in action during England’s second ODI match against Bangladesh on March 3. The 33-year-old could not pick up a wicket after bowling four games in that game. Wood had scalped two wickets in the opening match of the series on March 1. He did not take part in the final ODI of the series. England had defeated Bangladesh 2-1 in the ODI series.

In his next assignment, Mark Wood is expected to feature in the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. After the completion of the tour, Wood will come to India to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. He was signed by Lucknow Super Giants for an amount of Rs 7.5 crore ahead of the last edition of the IPL. However, he was ruled out of IPL 2022 season due to an elbow injury.

