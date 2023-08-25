AFG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction 3rd ODI: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain, And Probable XIs For Afghanistan vs Pakistan

Pakistan and Afghanistan will take each other on in the third and final match of their ODI series on Saturday at the R. Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo. Pakistan are currently leading the series 2-0 and will look to keep their momentum going into the Asia Cup that starts on August 30.

Pakistan had a stellar bowling performance in the first match dismissing Afghanistan for just 59 runs with Haris Rauf leading the attack and picking up 5 wickets. In the second ODI, they showed their batting prowess as well by chasing, a 301-run target successfully. Their opener Imam ul Haq scored 91 and missed a well-deserved century. The main concern for Pakistan is the middle order which has not performed at par, and in the third ODI, the team will look to fill this gap as well.

Afghanistan on the other hand, would be disappointed as they let this match slip off their hands. They were well in control and needed to save 11 runs against Pakistani pacers, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. But Afghanistan can take a lot of positives from the game as their opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored a magnificent century, scoring 151 runs. This will give them a lot of confidence and they will look to finish the series on a high note with a win over their neighbours.

Advertisement

AFG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Imam ul Haq

Vice-captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Babar Azam, Ibrahim Zadran, Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan

AFG vs PAK Probable XIs:

PAK Probable XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

AFG Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Shahidullah Kamal

AFG vs PAK Full Squad