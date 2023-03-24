AFG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s first T20I match between Afghanistan and Pakistan: Pakistan and Afghanistan have faced each other multiple times during ICC tournaments and other showpiece events but two nations locking horns in bilateral series is not much heard of. The two neighbouring nations are now all set to square up in a historic T20I series. The three-match T20I series is the first of a kind bilateral affair of multiple fixtures between these two countries.

The much-hyped T20I series is slated to start on Friday, March 24. The opening encounter between Afghanistan and Pakistan will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates. Pakistan team, led by stand-in skipper Shadab Khan, are expected to field a young playing XI in the T20I series against the Afghan opponents.

Pakistan will take part in the series without senior and experienced names like- Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Fakhar Zaman. Shadab had previously led Pakistan in a T20I series against New Zealand.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, will be led by their prolific spinner Rashid Khan. Rashid replaced Mohammad Nabi, who had stepped down as Afghan skipper after the T20 World Cup last year.

Ahead of the T20I match between Afghanistan and Pakistan; here is everything you need to know:

AFG vs PAK Telecast

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20I match will not be televised live in India.

AFG vs PAK Live Streaming

The T20I match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AFG vs PAK Match Details

The AFG vs PAK match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates on Friday, March 24, at 9:30 pm IST.

AFG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Imad Wasim

Vice-Captain: Shadab Khan

Suggested Playing XI for AFG vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen: Najibullah Zadran, Shan Masood, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naseem Shah

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Possible Starting XI:

Afghanistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Afsar Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb ur Rahman

Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Ihsanullah, Zaman Khan

