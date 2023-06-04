Trends :WTC 2023 FinalVenkatesh IyerIndia vs Australia LiveShubman GillAjinkya Rahane
Home » Cricket Home » Afghanistan Penalised 20% Match Fee for Slow Over-rate in First ODI Against Sri Lanka

Afghanistan Penalised 20% Match Fee for Slow Over-rate in First ODI Against Sri Lanka

Ranjan Madugalle of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Hashmatullah Shahidi's side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration

Advertisement

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

IANS

Last Updated: June 04, 2023, 23:50 IST

New Delhi, India

Afghanistan fined for slow over-rate (IANS Photo)
Afghanistan fined for slow over-rate (IANS Photo)

Afghanistan have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Sri Lanka in the first ODI at Hambantota on Friday, said the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Ranjan Madugalle of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Hashmatullah Shahidi’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

ALSO READ | ‘Best Cricket We Played Outside India’: Rohit Calls Winning BGT After Adelaide Debacle the Major Highlight

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Hashmatullah pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Nitin Menon and Prageeth Rambukwella, third umpire Michael Gough and fourth umpire Lyndon Hannibal levelled the charge.

Coming to the match, opener Ibrahim Zadran top-scored with 98 and shared a 146-run stand for the second wicket with Rahmat Shah, who made 55 as Afghanistan successfully chased down 269 with six wickets in hand.

On Sunday, Sri Lanka bounced back in the three-game series by posting a massive 323/6 in the second ODI and skittling Afghanistan out for just 191 to win by 132 runs and leave the series scoreline 1-1. The series decider will be played on June 7.

top videos
  • Rohit Sharma injured ahead of WTC Final 2023 | Pakistan to move out from Asia Cup 2023
  • WTC Final: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Other Indian Players Avoid Training Session
  • Virat Kohli | Most Runs for India in ICC Knockout Matches (Average) | Cricket News
  • Pakistan to Move Out from Asia Cup 2023 as Other Cricket Boards Reject PCB's 'Hybrid Model'
  • Rajasthan Royals CEO Jake Lush Showers Praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel | IPL 2023

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aakash BiswasAakash Biswas, Chief Sub-Editor at News18.com, finds mental peace watching the g...Read More

    first published: June 04, 2023, 23:50 IST
    last updated: June 04, 2023, 23:50 IST
    Read More