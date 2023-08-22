Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2023: All You Need to Know About the ODI Trophy for Three-match Series

Afghanistan are set to host Pakistan for a One-day International series in Sri Lanka. Both teams will look to make the most out of this bilateral series before going into two blockbuster events of the year- the Asia Cup and the ICC ODI World Cup.

Ahead of the three-match contest, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has dropped a glimpse of the trophy, which will be awarded to the winner of the ODI series.

As per ACB, the trophy has three segments, which have been crafted with different elements.

The materials used highlight Afghanistan’s mineral-rich background.

“Introducing Afghanistan vs Pakistan Series Trophy. A combination of heritage and excellence," the tweet read.

As per the details shared by the ACB, a blue cricket ball on the top will grace the Afghanistan-Pakistan ODI series trophy, while the other parts include the Body and the Base.

The top portion is made of Lapis lazuli, a deep-blue metamorphic gemstone that is regarded as a symbol of strength, resilience and wisdom in Afghanistan.

The middle part is crafted with white Rokham marble that comes from the Helmand Province and symbolises the country’s rich heritage.

Afghanistan’s Kunar wood has been used to construct the Base, which showcases the region’s masterful craftsmanship.

Soon after ACB’s tweet surfaced on the microblogging platform, cricket enthusiasts jumped into the comment section to show their love for the trophy.

A fan hailed Afghanistan’s cricket governing body for “putting so much thought while crafting the trophy."

Another fan found the trophy quite “unique and beautiful".

An Afghan fan was quick to claim it as the “best ever trophy I have seen so far."

Meanwhile, the Asia Cup will be co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka and is slated to begin from August 30.

India will play their matches against Pakistan on September 2 in Sri Lanka.

Babar Azam will continue to serve as the captain of Pakistan. He will be keen to win the Afghanstan series since a victory can help his country clinch the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings.

Meanwhile, Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghanistan will also be eager to show their strength and announce themselves as a contender for the Asia Cup.