Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage on Live TV & Online

Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Afghanistan are gearing up to square off against Pakistan for the final match of their three-match T20 International series. The match is slated to take place on March 27 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates. Afghanistan got the better of Pakistan in the first two T20Is, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. They will head to the next game with the aim to register a whitewash. On the other hand, Pakistan, who arrived for the away series with a second-string squad, have already been ousted from the contest. The Shadab Khan-led side might not alter the fate of the series. But they will eye for a victory in the third T20I to conclude the UAE tour on a positive note.

A below-par batting performance was mostly responsible for Pakistan’s defeat in the first two encounters. Coming to bat first In the second T20I, they managed to produce just 130 runs in 20 overs. Imad Wasim was their standout batter and remained unbeaten at 64 runs off 57 balls. Among others, captain Shadab Khan made a notable contribution, adding 32 runs to the scoreboard. Chasing the paltry target, Afghanistan did not endure much hassle with opener Rahamanullah Gurbaz’s 44-run innings building the foundation. The other batters including Ibrahim Zadran, Nasibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi also played some composed knocks, bringing the chase down with one delivery left to spare.

Advertisement

Ahead of Monday’s Third T20I match between Afghanistan and Pakistan; here is all you need to know:

What date Third T20I match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be played?

The Third T20I match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will take place on March 27, Monday.

Where will the Third T20I match Afghanistan vs Pakistan be played?

The Third T20I match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE.

What time will the Third T20I match between Afghanistan and Pakistan begin?

Advertisement

The Third T20I match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will begin at 9:30 PM IST on Monday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Afghanistan vs Pakistan Third T20I match?

Afghanistan vs Pakistan match will not be televised in India due to the lack of an official broadcaster.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Pakistan Third T20I match?

Afghanistan vs Pakistan match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

Advertisement

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Possible Starting XI:

Afghanistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Afsar Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb ur Rahman

Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Ihsanullah, Zaman Khan

Get the latest Cricket News here