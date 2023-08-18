Trends :Asia Cup 2023India SquadIND VS IREShubman GillSri Lanka vs Scotland
After Andy Flower, Gautam Gambhir is Ready to Leave Lucknow Super Giants: Report

After Andy Flower, Gautam Gambhir is Ready to Leave Lucknow Super Giants: Report

According to media reports, former India opener Gautam Gambhir will soon leave the LSG camp, ending a two-year association with the team

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 12:57 IST

New Delhi, India

Former LSG coach Andy Flower (left) and Gautam Gambhir (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Former LSG coach Andy Flower (left) and Gautam Gambhir (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) seems to be making wholesale changes to their coaching staff ahead of the next IPL season. A few days ago, the franchise released head coach Andy Flower and replaced him with Justin Langer. And now it has been learned that mentor Gautam Gambhir is next in line to part ways with the franchise. Gambhir and Flower together guided the team to 3rd place finishes in the 2022 and 2023 editions.

According to Dainik Jagran, the former India opener will soon leave the LSG camp, ending a two-year association with the team. However, team owner Sanjeev Goenka is yet to speak anything officially on the matter.

“After Andy Flower, Gautam Gambhir will now leave the IPL franchise… I can’t say anything further beyond this," the report quoted a source as saying.

The report further suggested that Gambhir has also been in talks with his previous franchise Kolkata Kight Riders (KKR).

It’s yet to be seen if Gambhir returns to the side where he enjoyed immense success during his IPL career as a player. He led the team to twin title wins, in 2012 and 2014 and nurtured a number of youngsters including Suryakumar Yadav and Nitish Rana.

KKR has been in search of their title for years now. They signed Chandrakant Pandit as their head coach in the previous season but could turn the team’s fortunes as they ended 7th on the points table.

Andy Flower part ways

Last month, Andy Flower parted ways with the franchise and will turn up in a similar role for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The franchise thanked Flower for his services and called him ‘one of their own’.

“Dear Andy, Today it’s farewell, but it’ll never be goodbye because you’ll always be one of our own. Thank you for everything," LSG’s post read.

Before joining LSG, Flower worked with Punjab Kings as an assistant coach for two seasons.

MSK Prasad - The Latest Recruit

Earlier, the LSG roped in former chief selector MSK Prasad as a strategic consultant. The franchise confirmed the development on Thursday through an official release.

    • “Prasad brings with him a wealth of experience and a stellar track record in cricket operations, coupled with a passion that has driven him to remarkable achievements in both national and international arenas," the statement read.

    “His journey is marked by a range of accomplishments that spans from representing the Indian National Cricket Team to steering the operations of prominent cricket associations; all of which will bring valuable insights and experience to our organization," it added.

    About the Author

    first published: August 18, 2023, 12:29 IST
    last updated: August 18, 2023, 12:57 IST
