After Virat Kohli, Umesh Yadav Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

Umesh Yadav had a formidable outing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The pacer will now have to shift focus to the shortest format of the game as he is all set to take part in the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), scheduled to start on March 31. Ahead of his next IPL campaign, Umesh was seen offering prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

“Today, I have reached here to worship Baba Mahakal. I prayed that everyone’s wishes and desires be fulfilled. There should be peace and happiness in the world," the Nagpur-born told ANI.

A photo of Umesh Yadav seeking blessings at the Mahakaleshwar Temple has now gone viral on social media. People did not want to miss this opportunity to wish him good luck ahead of the Indian Premier League.

A user predicted that Umesh Yadav will register a five-wicket haul in the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC), slated to be played against Australia later this year in June. “Fifer loading in WTC Final," the tweet read.

A person felt that Umesh Yadav will win the Purple Cap in the IPL this time. “Now he’ll win the Purple cap for sure in this IPL," the comment read.

Another added, “Now play him in the 3rd ODI against Australia. He will claim a fifer."

Echoing a similar sentiment, this person wrote, “Hope he destroys the Australia batting line-up with his reverse swing in the WTC final."

A few claimed that Umesh Yadav will claim a “hat-trick" in the next fixture.

Before Umesh Yadav, former India skipper Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma paid a visit to the Mahakaleshwar Temple. The duo was spotted at the temple just a day after the conclusion of the third Test against Australia.

In the international circuit, Umesh Yadav was last seen in action during the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Ahmedabad. The 35-year-old will now be donning the Kolkata Knight Riders jersey in the IPL 2023 season.

The Kolkata-based franchise will kick off their IPL campaign against Punjab Kings on April 1.

