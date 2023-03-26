Ahead of IPL 2023 Rishabh Pant Gets Surprise Visit From Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth

Rishabh Pant met with a horrible accident on December 30 last year and the star wicketkeeper batter has since been recovering from the setback. On Saturday, March 25 Pant received a sweet surprise at his home as Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth visited the youngster’s house to meet him.

Raina even penned a heartfelt post for Pant, sharing the picture of their meetup on Instagram with a moving caption.

The Chennai Super Kings legend wished Pant a speedy recovery, going on to add that he will soon ‘rise like a phoenix’.

“Brotherhood is everything ..family is where our heart is..wishing our brother @rishabpant the very best and very fast recovery…#family #life #brotherhood#time #keep believing brother..we are always there with you..u will fly high like the phoenix," wrote Raina on Instagram.

In the picture, fans can clearly see Pant’s right leg has a strap over it, as he posed alongside Harbhajan and Sreesanth. The 25-year-old appeared in good spirits as he continues his recovery.

Pant’s sister Sakshi also reacted to the picture, commenting with a couple of emojis.

Earlier, the southpaw had revealed that he is undergoing three sessions of physiotherapy a day. In the days since his accident, Rishabh has provided his fans with various glimpses of his recovery sessions, including a recent post about a walking session inside a swimming pool under the watchful eyes of his physio.

Earlier, renowned Bollywood singer Guru Randhawa had also visited the wicketkeeper batter to cheer him up.

While there is no set time frame for Pant’s recovery, it is all but confirmed that he will miss the upcoming IPL 2023 campaign and the ODI World Cup later this year.

In Rishabh Pant’s absence, Delhi Capitals will be led by David Warner, whereas Axar Patel will be his deputy. DC are all set to kick off their upcoming IPL 2023 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on April 1.

