‘India Have Bumrah, Jadeja, Ashwin, but No Dangerous Bowler as Such’: PAK Batter's Huge Remark

Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad suggested that India don’t have a dangerous bowler in their line-up. The Indian team has struggled massively in the past few ICC knockout matches as they failed to take a single wicket against England in the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal while in the recently concluded World Test Championship Final, the Indian bowlers struggled on Day 1 against Australia.

The Indian bowlers came under scrutiny for their below-par show in the last couple of years and now Shehzad has also pointed out the same.

Shehzad, who has been out of the Pakistan team for a long time, said that India have a dangerous batting unit but they lack a bowler who can threaten the opposition.

“No disrespect to them. But there hasn’t been any threatening bowler from India that the opposition batter is scared to play him. They have good bowlers like Bumrah, Jadeja and Ashwin, but there has not been a dangerous bowler as such. Their batters are dangerous," Shehzad said on Nadir Ali’s podcast.

While talking about the dangerous bowler he played with he named Shoaib Akhtar and talked about facing him in the nets.

“I can’t recollect any other bowler apart from Shoaib Akhtar. When I was new to the team, he was already THE Shoaib Akhtar. So I faced six-eight balls from a reverse-swinging old ball against Akhtar," he replied.

The Pakistan batter talked about the two great qualities of Akhtar which made him a special bowler.

He had 2 great qualities. First, he never bowled no-balls in the nets. Second, he never bowled unnecessary bouncers to the batters in the nets. He knew the batter would get hurt," Shehzad added.

