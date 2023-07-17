Ajinkya Rahane Was Dropped Because of Bad Form, Will Need Him for South Africa Tour: India Batting Coach

After managing 136 runs across six innings during the South Africa tour of 2021-22, Ajinkya Rahane was dropped from the India Tet squad following which he went back to the grind of domestic cricket to plot his comeback.

A fruitful domestic season followed by a productive IPL 2023 with Chennai Super Kings culminated in a recall for the final of the ICC World Test Championship.

Rahane gobbled up the chance by top-scoring for India in the first innings with a fighting 89 against Australia in London. In the second dig, he made 46 as the team was skittled for 234.

It was beyond obvious that Rahane will keep his place for the West Indies tour but in a surprise decision, the team management reappointed him as the Test vice-captain for the two-match series as well.

India batting coach Vikram Rathour praised Rahane who has scored 5069 runs in 84 Tests at 38.69 including 12 centuries and 26 fifties.

“He (Rahane) played really well in the WTC final. He has always been a good player. He was dropped because of bad form. When it comes to technique, you constantly work on that but what stood out for for me that he was much more calm in his approach," Rathour told reporters on Sunday.

India’s next Test assignment in 2023 will be the South Africa tour towards the end of this year and Rathour says Rahane’s performance will be crucial for the team.

“He was playing late and close to the body. That has been the standout thing since his comeback. He is still batting the same way in the nets. We hope he will do well. Conditions in South Africa, you will need somebody like him to come good," said Rathour.

Rathour also defended Shubman Gill who has come under scrutiny for his performances in Test cricket. In 17 Tests, the top-order batter averages close to 32.

“He (Gill) has a lot of potential, and he has reached that potential as well in other formats. He has also made runs in Test cricket. Sometimes it might take a bit of time in a particular format, and he is taking that time, but he has that time," Rathour said.