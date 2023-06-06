Ajinkya Rahane Turns 35: Chennai Super Kings Batter's Top-Five Knocks in IPL 2023

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AJINKYA RAHANE: In terms of runs, the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) may not be Ajinkya Rahane’s best season. But when it comes to leaving an indelible mark, the Maharashtra batter probably had his best campaign this year. After all, the IPL 2023 season helped Rahane in scripting an epic comeback to the Indian team for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.

Playing under the leadership of MS Dhoni in a Chennai Super Kings jersey, Rahane ended his IPL 2023 campaign after scoring 326 runs with a strike rate of 172.49. He also notched up two half centuries in this season’s IPL. Rahane’s stellar performance also played a key role in guiding Chennai to their record-equalling fifth IPL title this year.