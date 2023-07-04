Ajit Agarkar Appointed Chairman of Senior Men’s Selection Committee

Former India all-rounder Ajit Agarkar has been named the chairman of selectors of the Indian men’s team. BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising the likes of Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra, and Jatin Paranjape, unanimously selected the former cricketer on Tuesday after interviewing several applicants for the position of one selector. The CAC further recommended Agarkar for the role of Chairperson of the Men’s Selection Committee based on seniority (total number of Test matches).

Agarkar represented the country in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs, and four T20Is, in addition to playing 110 first-class, 270 List A, and 62 T20 matches. As a former fast bowler, he was part of India’s victorious squad in the inaugural T20 World Cup held in South Africa in 2007.

The former all-rounder still holds the record for the fastest half-century by an Indian batter in ODI, achieved with a 21-ball fifty against Zimbabwe in 2000. He also held the record for being the fastest to reach 50 ODI wickets for nearly a decade, accomplishing the milestone in just 23 matches.

Agarkar last played a Test match for India in 2006, against Pakistan in Lahore. His last ODI in Indian colours was against England at the Oval in 2007 while he played his last T20I against South Africa in Johannesburg in the same year.

After drawing curtains on his international career, Agarkar remained attached to the game in several capacities. He has served as the Chief Selector for the senior Mumbai Team and undertook coaching responsibilities with the Delhi Capitals.

According to PTI, Agarkar’s appointment as chairman of the senior selection committee was a mere formality after he appeared for a virtual interview on Tuesday with the CAC headed by Ashok Malhotra. Agarkar, after taking over, will reportedly chair the selection committee meeting for the T20I squad that will play five games in the West Indies.

