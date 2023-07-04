Trends :ODI World Cup 2023Prithvi ShawSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » Ajit Agarkar Appointed Chairman of Senior Men’s Selection Committee

Ajit Agarkar Appointed Chairman of Senior Men’s Selection Committee

Ajit Agarkar, the former India all-rounder, represented the country in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs, and four T20Is, in addition to playing 110 first-class, 270 List A, and 62 T20 matches

Advertisement

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 13:16 IST

New Delhi, India

Ajit Agarkar appointed as chief selector of Team India
Ajit Agarkar appointed as chief selector of Team India

Former India all-rounder Ajit Agarkar has been named the chairman of selectors of the Indian men’s team. BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising the likes of Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra, and Jatin Paranjape, unanimously selected the former cricketer on Tuesday after interviewing several applicants for the position of one selector. The CAC further recommended Agarkar for the role of Chairperson of the Men’s Selection Committee based on seniority (total number of Test matches).

Agarkar represented the country in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs, and four T20Is, in addition to playing 110 first-class, 270 List A, and 62 T20 matches. As a former fast bowler, he was part of India’s victorious squad in the inaugural T20 World Cup held in South Africa in 2007.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | After Duleep Trophy Snub, Yash Dhull to Lead India A in Emerging Teams Asia Cup

The former all-rounder still holds the record for the fastest half-century by an Indian batter in ODI, achieved with a 21-ball fifty against Zimbabwe in 2000. He also held the record for being the fastest to reach 50 ODI wickets for nearly a decade, accomplishing the milestone in just 23 matches.

Agarkar last played a Test match for India in 2006, against Pakistan in Lahore. His last ODI in Indian colours was against England at the Oval in 2007 while he played his last T20I against South Africa in Johannesburg in the same year.

After drawing curtains on his international career, Agarkar remained attached to the game in several capacities. He has served as the Chief Selector for the senior Mumbai Team and undertook coaching responsibilities with the Delhi Capitals.

According to PTI, Agarkar’s appointment as chairman of the senior selection committee was a mere formality after he appeared for a virtual interview on Tuesday with the CAC headed by Ashok Malhotra. Agarkar, after taking over, will reportedly chair the selection committee meeting for the T20I squad that will play five games in the West Indies.

Advertisement

Also Read | Ashes 2023: Ollie Pope Under Close Watch After Shoulder Injury, Says England Coach Brendon McCullum

top videos
  • Virat Kohli Shares Pics of 'Leg Day' at Gym, Says '8 Years and Counting'; Fans React | #shorts
  • Ashes 2023: Travis Head Excited as Australia have a chance to Ashes Win | Cricket News | ENG vs AUS
  • England End Rain-Curtailed Day 3 of 3rd Ashes Test at 27/0, Need 224 More Runs to Win
  • Chris Woakes: 'We don't Want To Rely on Stokes All The Time' | ASHES | ENG vs AUS | Cricket News
  • Ashes 2023: England Overtake Australia on Day 3, Look to Win First Test in Series | Cricket News

    • “Agarkar is the only candidate who appeared for the interview. It was a virtual one as he is currently abroad on a family break," the news agency quoted a source from the board as saying.

    Men’s Selection Committee: Ajit Agarkar (Chairperson), Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola, Sridharan Sharath.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aakash BiswasAakash Biswas, Chief Sub-Editor at News18.com, finds mental peace watching the g...Read More

    first published: July 04, 2023, 21:33 IST
    last updated: July 05, 2023, 13:16 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App